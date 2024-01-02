Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.67% from the company’s current price.

FITB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.97.

FITB opened at $34.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels bought 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

