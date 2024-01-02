Financial Consulate Inc. Buys Shares of 1,634 Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $220.43 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $179.27 and a twelve month high of $221.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.51.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

