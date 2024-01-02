Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the November 30th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,328 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 128.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Financial Institutions by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the third quarter worth about $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

FISI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.44. 45,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,497. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64.

Financial Institutions Announces Dividend

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FISI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

