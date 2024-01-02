Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 118,498 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,498 shares during the period. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.41% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,805 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 454.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,736,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,174 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,321 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,719,000.

BATS:CALF opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

