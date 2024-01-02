Financial Management Network Inc. Buys 5,656 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,769,000.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL stock opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.1413 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.