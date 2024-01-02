Financial Management Network Inc. Buys Shares of 2,000 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

TGT stock opened at $142.71 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

