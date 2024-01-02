Financial Management Network Inc. Cuts Position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.02. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

