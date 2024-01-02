Financial Management Network Inc. Decreases Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 72.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 242,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 234,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 33.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 31.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 59,329 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 151.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 192,057 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of MAC opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $16.54.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Macerich’s payout ratio is -43.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

