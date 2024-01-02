Financial Management Network Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,535 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,708 shares during the period. Ares Capital comprises approximately 1.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.12%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

