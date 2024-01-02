Financial Management Network Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $158,416,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,878,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,250,000 after buying an additional 497,131 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $169.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average of $161.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.