Financial Management Network Inc. Has $31.75 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,228 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.33% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $31,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 770,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,448,000 after acquiring an additional 277,298 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 129.4% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

