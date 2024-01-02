Financial Management Network Inc. Has $6.34 Million Position in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF (BATS:DURA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,059 shares during the period. VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 7.28% of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 606,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 24,290 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 566,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,124,000.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.87. The company has a market capitalization of $91.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.76.

VanEck Durable High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (DURA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US firms that are screened for dividend yield, financial health, and valuation. DURA was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by VanEck.

