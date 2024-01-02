Financial Management Network Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 4.44% of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth $280,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $659,000.

BATS:FDEV opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

