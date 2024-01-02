Financial Management Network Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Management Network Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,584 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.55. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

