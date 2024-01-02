Financial Management Network Inc. Makes New $242,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $133.68 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $136.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average is $114.29.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

