Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 2,056 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FUTY opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.57.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

