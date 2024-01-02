Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Management Network Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.7% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Management Network Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $8,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

VHT opened at $250.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.94 and a 200-day moving average of $240.74. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $222.27 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

