Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 123 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 767,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $332.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

