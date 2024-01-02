Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 550 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

NYSE:EW opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $60.57 and a one year high of $94.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,761. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

