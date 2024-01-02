Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 637 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.95. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.