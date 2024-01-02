Financial Management Network Inc. Takes Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 175,168 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,110,000. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 32,520 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,309,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 105,635 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGSD stock opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

