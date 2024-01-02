Financial Management Network Inc. Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Financial Management Network Inc. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $258.12 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.60.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

