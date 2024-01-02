Financial Management Network Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Financial Management Network Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 489.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $709.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.03.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

