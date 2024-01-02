Financial Survey: Shell (NYSE:SHEL) versus OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) and OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Shell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of OMV Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shell and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 8.51% 15.91% 7.23% OMV Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $386.20 billion 0.57 $42.31 billion $8.44 7.80 OMV Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $1.80 24.62

This table compares Shell and OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than OMV Aktiengesellschaft. Shell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OMV Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Shell and OMV Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 1 3 2 0 2.17 OMV Aktiengesellschaft 3 0 0 0 1.00

Shell currently has a consensus target price of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.82%. Given Shell’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Shell is more favorable than OMV Aktiengesellschaft.

Dividends

Shell pays an annual dividend of $2.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. OMV Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Shell pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OMV Aktiengesellschaft pays out 52.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shell has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Shell is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Shell beats OMV Aktiengesellschaft on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, and trading of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, base chemicals, and fertilizers, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in ten European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

