Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Update

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Finnovate Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Finnovate Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. 1,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,152. Finnovate Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.83.

Institutional Trading of Finnovate Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $758,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,107,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

