FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,345 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.40 and a 200 day moving average of $136.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- Camping World: when dividend cuts are a good thing
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Analysts suddenly say Google is the place to be in
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- One fast-food stock is expected to outperform all others in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.