FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,345 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.40 and a 200 day moving average of $136.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

