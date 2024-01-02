FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 39,120 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 140.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,120 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,734,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,282,028,000 after buying an additional 3,327,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,123,000 after buying an additional 1,535,572 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. 4,780,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,731,644. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.