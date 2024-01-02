FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 67,700 Shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the quarter. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,810,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,517,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,261,000 after purchasing an additional 248,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,423,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after buying an additional 245,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 246,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 34,373 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $19.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

