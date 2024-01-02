FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,911 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 386,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 12,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.95. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

