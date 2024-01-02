FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $252.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.21.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.93. The stock had a trading volume of 171,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.44. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.