FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,758 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of American International Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.82. The stock had a trading volume of 233,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,647. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $68.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

