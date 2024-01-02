FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,379 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,672 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,347,119,000 after buying an additional 185,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 1.4 %

BA stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.08. 480,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,869. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.