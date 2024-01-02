FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 7,806 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 516.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,305 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.82. 691,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,418,828. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.99.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

