FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Buys 9,690 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AOM stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.28. 11,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,000. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.87. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

