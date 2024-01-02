FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.00. The stock had a trading volume of 132,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

