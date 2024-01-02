FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 322,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,968,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.77. 130,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

