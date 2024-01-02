FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $305.66. 570,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $327.91. The company has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

