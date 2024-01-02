FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,026,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,935,099. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

