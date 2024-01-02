FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 5,220.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,096 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Ciena by 26.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,119,000 after purchasing an additional 907,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after buying an additional 31,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after buying an additional 424,453 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 8.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,744,608 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,741,000 after buying an additional 294,015 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIEN stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $181,512.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,907,618.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $181,512.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,008 shares in the company, valued at $17,907,618.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,588 shares of company stock valued at $994,727. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

