FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 250.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $290.13 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $291.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.38. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.71.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

