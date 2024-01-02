FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $970,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 585.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,125. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

