FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.26. 163,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,661. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.41 and its 200-day moving average is $121.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $154.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.67%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.