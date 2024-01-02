FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,131 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.25.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $479.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,807 shares of company stock worth $60,351,164 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

