FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,083 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.