FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,377 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,377 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF makes up 1.3% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $5,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $81.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $67.69 and a 1 year high of $90.04.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

