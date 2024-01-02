FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 16,186 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,186 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BHF opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $60.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.15. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a positive return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.