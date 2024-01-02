FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,826 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $45.90. 104,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,595. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

