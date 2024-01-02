FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,073 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,709 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 5,073 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 272.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.56.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

