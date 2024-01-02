FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 841 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,237,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 85.7% during the third quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.62. 75,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,278. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $107.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.40.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

