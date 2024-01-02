FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock valued at $266,540,341 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $257.90 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.03 and a 1 year high of $268.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $249.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

